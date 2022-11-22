“Always been a generous man”: David Warner gifts batting gloves to kids who can’t hide excitement at the MCG

Australia opening batters Travis Head and David Warner were among the record books for sharing a 269-run opening partnership in the third ODI against England in Melbourne today. With the record for highest ODI partnership among Australian batters already being with these two left-handed batters, this is the second-best ODI partnership for Aussie batters.

Converting his third ODI century into a career-best innings, Head scored 152 (130) with the help of 16 fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 116.92 to further stake his claim on the opening slot vacated by former captain Aaron Finch’s ODI retirement.

Warner, who admitted to be playing second-fiddle to Head during a 229-ball stand, scored a comparatively slower 106 (102) comprising of eight fours and two sixes which came at a strike rate of 103.92.

David Warner gifts batting glove to kids at the MCG

In addition to putting on display a spectacle of a batting performance at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday, Warner was generous enough to gift his batting gloves to kids who perhaps wanted a high five from him.

Having made a visit to the stadium successful for two young fans, Warner’s gift was followed by them failing to hide their excitement whilst running around in the stands.

“Someone gets the gloves. How’s that a price to take home, Huss [Michael Hussey]? He has always been a generous man. That is a priced possession for that young fellow. Fantastic bit of joy David Warner has given them,” Fox Sports commentators said with respect to Warner’s gifting his batting gloves whilst walking back to the pavilion after becoming the first Australian batter to get out in the 39th over.

In what was his 19th ODI century, it was also Warner’s 10th at home, second against England, first in 2022 and under Pat Cummins. Although Warner never really looked out of form in all this while, he has scored an ODI century after 34 months. Warner, who has left former Australia batter Mark Waugh (18) behind, now has the second-highest number of ODI tons among Australian batters.