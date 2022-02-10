England players IPL 2022 availability: Will Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler and Jason Roy miss some part of IPL 2022?

England players IPL 2022 availability: The test contracted players of the English team can miss the opening week of IPL 2022.

The IPL 2022 mega auction is set to take place on 12-13 February in Bangalore. All the existing eight teams have announced their retentions ahead of the auction, whereas the two new franchises have also announced their selections. Hardik Pandya will lead Ahmedabad, whereas Shubhman Gill and Rashid Khan are their other players. KL Rahul will lead Lucknow, whereas Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi are also part of the side.

However, ahead of the auction, there has been a headache from the franchises. There are quite a few players from around the world who can miss the initial part of the IPL due to national duties. Australia, Bangladesh, and West Indies have already confirmed that their players will miss the initial stages of the tournament.

England players IPL 2022 availability

England is the powerhouse of white-ball cricket right now, and their players will be in demand. ECB has confirmed that the players in the test team will not be allowed to travel until 28 March. So, there is a possibility of them missing the first week of the tournament. However, there are not many white-ball specialists in the test team.

Ben Stokes and Joe Root have opted out of IPL, whereas Jos Buttler has been dropped. Rajasthan Royals have retained Joss Buttler, and he will be available to play for them. The biggest absentee from the English side can be Jonny Bairstow. Bairstow has been excellent in the IPL for Sunrisers Hyderabad, and he is set to be in demand. Many franchises can go after him as he will open the innings, whereas he can do the wicket-keeping role as well. Chris Woakes is another wicket-taker, and he will also feature in the test series. There won’t be any impact on players like Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Joe Clarke, Liam Livingstone, etc.

Jonny Bairstow is adjudged the Man of the Match for his outstanding innings of 97 off 55 deliveries 👏👏#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/38tPJw1BaD — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 8, 2020

ECB has also said that they are committed to start the test series from June 2 2022 against New Zealand. So, all the contracted players will need to leave the tournament by 29 May, and they will potentially miss the playoffs as well.