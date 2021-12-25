England playing 11 Boxing Day test: Four changes locked in by England for the Ashes 2021-22 third test at Melbourne

England playing 11 Boxing Day test: England have announced their playing 11 for the Boxing Day Test at the MCG in Melbourne.

England are 2-0 down in the Ashes 2021-22, and one more defeat will take the Ashes away from them. The side has lost both of the games in a one-sided manner, and the team is heavily criticized. In England’s batting, only Dawid Malan and Joe Root have batted well. Malan has scored 188 runs in the series, whereas Root has scored 175 runs.

Ahead of the Do or Die test in Melbourne on Boxing Day, England have announced their playing 11. There has been an overhaul in the side, and four changes have been made in England’s playing 11.

England playing 11 Boxing Day test

England have decided to drop Rory Burns, Ollie Pope, Stuart Broad, and Chris Woakes from their playing 11. Zac Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Mark Wood, and Jack Leach will take their place. Crawley and Bairstow will play their first game of the series, whereas Leach and Wood are re-called.

Burns has just scored 51 runs in the series so far, whereas Pope has scored 48 runs. Crawley will open the innings alongside Hameed, whereas Bairstow will bat number six. Crawley has scored 156 runs at 11.14 in 2021, whereas Bairstow has scored 351 runs in 25.06. Both of them will face an uphill task against Australia’s bowling.

What do you love most about the Boxing Day Test? 🇦🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#Ashes | #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/7bWkeFJXn1 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 24, 2021

Jack Leach was a super-flop in the Brisbane test, but he is back courtesy of the MCG’s pitch. England will play this game with three seamers plus Ben Stokes, whereas Leach will be the lone spinner.

“The two performances we have put out have not been good enough,” Root said.

“It’s not something you can really fault our bowlers on too often because they are exceptional. There are some world-class performers in there.”

“It’s not about singling players out or putting the blame on one department of our group. Collectively we weren’t good enough.”

England’s playing 11 for Boxing Day: Haseeb Hameed, Zac Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Jack Leach, Jimmy Anderson.