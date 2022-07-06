Playing 11 tomorrow match: IND vs ENG first T20 Playing 11 Rose Bowl Southampton

Playing 11 tomorrow match: The SportsRush brings you the probable playing eleven of both teams for the Southampton T20I match.

After a brilliant test match in Birmingham, the focus shifts to the white-ball cricket between England and India. The first T20I of the 3-match T20I series will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on 7 July 2022.

Both sides will miss some of their test specialists in the first T20I match. The pitch at the Rose Bowl in Southampton is generally a great track for T20 contests, and this match can be an exciting one to watch out for.

The Indian team has played seven T20Is in the last two months, five against South Africa and two against Ireland. With Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah not available for the first T20I, the team can go with almost the same kind of playing 11 in the first T20I.

Rohit Sharma is set to return to the fold, and he will be the captain of the side. He will replace either Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson at the top. Samson played a brilliant knock in the last match but looking at the left-right combination. Sanju can be sacrificed for this game.

Deepak Hooda will definitely retain his place after a terrific series against Netherland, whereas Hardik Pandya & Dinesh Karthik are set to be the finishers. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel will definitely be the leaders of the pace attack, and Yuzvendra Chahal will take care of the spin. Avesh Khan and Umran Malik are fighting for the last pacer’s spot in the eleven.

India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik/Avesh Khan.

England will miss the services of Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes in this series, but they still have some incredible hitters in their ranks for this series. Jos Buttler is in terrific form, and he was the highest run-scorer of the IPL 2022. Buttler is also named the new captain of the white-ball format.

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone and Dawid Malan will lead the batting of the side, and this is one of the most lethal T20 batting attacks in the world. If any two of them fire, the team can reach a massive total. The team has two brilliant all-rounders in Moeen Ali and Sam Curran as well.

In the absence of Adil Rashid, Matt Parkinson can be the leading spinner of the side. There are a lot of pace bowling options in David Willey, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills and Richard Gleeson.

England Predicted XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Matt Parkinson, Tymal Mills.