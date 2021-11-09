England tour of Pakistan 2022: England set to tour Pakistan for 7-match T20I series next year

England tour of Pakistan 2022: PCB chairman Ramiz Raja confirms 7-match T20I series in 2022 after controversial tour cancellation in September

The England Cricket team is set to tour Pakistan for an unprecedented 7-match T20I series in September-October next year in 2022, confirms Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman- Ramiz Raja on Tuesday.

The English and Wales Cricket board (ECB) chief executive Tom Harrison made a visit to Pakistan, and followed by a meeting with Ramiz Raja announced a conformation of the same.

England will play two extra T20I matches, as against the originally scheduled 5-match T20I series for the 2022 future tour program.

England and Pakistan agree on a 7-match T20I series. Mozambique and Malawi are the only two teams who have played a bilateral series of 7 T20Is – in Lilongwe and Blantyre in 2019. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 9, 2021

The inclusion of two additional T20I matches to the schedule is perhaps to compensate for the palpable snub and disrespect the ECB had subjected Cricket Pakistan to upon their controversial cancellation of their tour of both the men’s and the women’s side in September this year.

“The ECB have shown their large heartedness”- Ramiz Raja

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja was visibly happy as the ECB not only agreed to tour Pakistan next year, but also, in a bid to make amends, went ahead to add two more T20Is to the 5-match series.

“The ECB have shown their large heartedness to be here for which I am thankful to Tom and Martin. It means a lot to us.

“We are excited that England have committed to playing two additional T20Is as part of their white-ball tour in September/October in 2022. We put in lot of efforts to make sure that all visiting teams are comfortable in Pakistan. As such, it is a matter of pride for the Pakistan fans, who look forward to welcoming Australia and England in 2022.

“England have got a great team and it’s mind-boggling how they’ve produced so many match-winners in a span of about five to seven years. They play very engaging and attractive cricket, which is fantastic for the fans and a big advertisement of the game”, exclaimed Ramiz Raja.

Post the 7-match T20I series, Team England will return to Pakistan to play a 3-match Test series, which will be a part of the ICC Test Championship. They will return after teams would partake in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

“We’re happy to announce that we’ll play two extra white-ball T20Is on our men’s tour of Pakistan in September/October 2022. We will then return after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia to complete the Test match element of that tour.

“This is just to reaffirm our commitment to Pakistan cricket to getting England teams, men’s and women’s teams, eventually playing in Pakistan at home”. said ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison.

The ECB had in September this year, cancelled its men’s and women’s white-ball tours of Pakistan due to concerns over “mental and physical wellbeing”. The decision came three days after New Zealand abandoned its tour just minutes before the start of the opening match citing a security threat.

Several current and former cricketers had criticised the ECB post the cancellation of the tour, with former West Indian great Michael Holding even terming ECB’s decision as ‘Western Arrogance’.

It would have been the first tour of Pakistan by an England women’s team in its history and the first by their male counterparts since 2005.