“Jo PCB ka khuda bana hwa hai”: Mohammad Amir slams PCB Chairman Ramiz Raza after demoralizing T20 World Cup loss to Zimbabwe

Mohammad Amir slams PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja after Pakistan’s second consecutive loss in ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Zimbabwe have caused yet another upset in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 at the Perth Stadium, by defeating Pakistan for only the second time ever in T20 history, by a slender margin of 1 run.

The Zimbabwean bowlers were right on the money from the word go, especially with the new ball in hand, as they made lives difficult for the star Pakistani opening pair of Babar Azam (4 off 9) and Mohammad Rizwan (14 off 16), both of who were dismissed in the Powerplay itself.

However, en route a modest target of 131 runs, Shan Masood (44 off 38) and Shadab Khan (17 off 14) had the luxury to take some time to do some damage control and were even well on course towards achieving the same.

ALSO READ: Shoaib Akhtar downhearted by Pakistan’s shambolic show against Zimbabwe

But, the experienced Zimbabwean allrounder of Pakistan-origin, Sikandar Raza, was brought back into the attack to bowl the 14th Over, and cause panic yet again in the Pakistan camp.

Raza not only dismissed Khan and Haider Ali (0 off 1) off successive deliveries, but also removed the well-set Masood in his final Over as well, to derail the Pakistan train altogether.

Mohammad Nawaz, who had a wonderful opportunity to redeem himself tonight after an unforgettable outing against India last Sunday, failed to score 3 runs off the final two deliveries and was ultimately caught at mid-off after a well-made 22 (18).

Mohammad Amir slams PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja

Former Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir, took to his social media handle, to slam the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja and chief selector Muhammad Wasim post Pakistan’s embarrassing loss versus Zimbabwean at Perth tonight.

The 30-year-old has in fact called for the resignation of both Raja and Wasim from their respective posts in the board. after reiterating his earlier statement when he had mocked at the Pakistan World Cup squad.

from day one I said poor selection ub is cheez ki responsibility kon le ga I think it’s time to get rid of so called chairman jo pcb ka khuda bana hwa hai and so called chief selector. — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 27, 2022

It is worth of a mention that Amir had, post the Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 squad announcement last month, termed the chief selector’s team selection as ‘cheap’ via his social media handle.

Many former Pakistan cricketers including Shoaib Akhtar, had criticized the Pakistan squad, after there were hardly any changes made to the same than the one selected during the Asia Cup 2022.