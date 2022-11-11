“That was the shortest speech”: Ramiz Raja delivers Imran Khan’s 1992 World Cup final speech before Babar Azam ahead of T20 World Cup 2022 final at MCG

Winning all their previous four matches after back-to-back agonizing defeats against India and Zimbabwe, team Pakistan seem no less that a juggernaut of sorts ready to crush every opponent that come their way presently.

Drooping shoulders and nearly hopeless eyes which failed to sight the optimistic path ahead until last Sunday morning, had the miraculous support of the Netherlands side who managed to pull off an unprecedented against South Africa, to turn the tables for Pakistan.

Since then, they have shooed off Bangladesh in their last ‘Super 12’ match to storm through to the semi-final, and then registered a clinical performance against New Zealand in the semis, to book their place in the grand finale of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 to be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) this Sunday.

They will face England, who crushed India like minnows in their semi-final contest yesterday by 10 wickets, to now make way for an intense grand finale in one of the biggest stadiums in world Cricket.

Ramiz Raja delivers Imran Khan’s 1992 World Cup final speech

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja choose to speak some words of motivation before skipper Babar Azam and his men, who will have a wonderful opportunity to script history at the ‘G’.

Raja tried to drive the simple message home which he had received from his 1992 World Cup captain Imran Khan thirty years ago, on the eve when Pakistan had lifted their maiden ODI World Cup against England at the MCG itself.

“That was the shortest speech. Because what you are supposed to do has been done. Your technique cannot improve or decay in the next 24 hours. It is a mental game now. I exactly repeated the words that our captain Imran Khan said to us at that time,” Raja was quoted as saying to the reporters on Friday.

Pakistan had, back during their 1992 World Cup campaign defeated New Zealand in the semis as well, and were then scheduled to take on England at the MCG in the grand finale too. Only time will tell, whether Babar Azam will manage to pull off an Imran Khan and repeat history against at the ‘G’ come Sunday.