England vs India Day 5 tickets: Edgbaston cricket ground tickets England vs India 5th Test

England vs India Day 5 tickets: The venue will be allowing free entry on the final day of the series tomorrow.

During the fourth day of the fifth rescheduled Test match between England and India in Birmingham, India have staged a brief comeback into the match in the third session.

Dismissals of English batters Ollie Pope (0) and Alex Lees (56) within seven deliveries of the evening session was the best possible manner for the visitors to resume play after the tea break.

Considering how a brisk 107-run opening partnership between Lees and Zac Crawley (46) had handed the home team with a massive advantage in a gargantuan 378-run chase, India needed these wickets to regain control in the match.

India captain Jasprit Bumrah, who had dismissed Crawley right before the tea interval, sent Pope back to the pavilion on the first delivery of the session. Lees, who had hit eight fours in the afternoon session, became victim of a run-out as a positive response to former captain Joe Root’s call resulted in his dismissal.

England vs India Day 5 tickets

Following a trend started by Trent Bridge and Headingley this summer, even authorities at Edgbaston have decided to allow free entry to fans for a potentially intriguing Test match final day tomorrow.

Free entry at Edgbaston tomorrow for final day. Credit to Notts for starting something — Nick Hoult (@NHoultCricket) July 4, 2022

The development will still require interested fans to book their tickets on the official website of Edgbaston. Fans, who already had confirmed tickets for Day 5, will be provided with a refund in addition to being allowed to watch the match on the same seats as was the case in the last two matches.

Fans, who wish to spend their Tuesday watching a riveting series-decider, have to click here and book their tickets. Considering the obvious and heavy demand for Day 5 tickets, fans will have to wait in digital queue before their chance of booking tickets.

It is noteworthy that tickets will only be available after 05:00 PM (local time) and that one person will be allowed a maximum of four tickets.

“We’re proud to also be supporting two great charities in the Bob Willis Fund and Edgbaston Foundation, with fans having the opportunity to make a donation when claiming tickets,” Warwickshire CEO Stuart Cain said in a statement.