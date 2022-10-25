England vs Ireland head to head T20 records: ENG vs IRE T20 records and stats 2022

England and Ireland will be playing a T20I against each other after 12 years.

England vs Ireland head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup match.

The 20th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be played between England and Ireland. Normal services will resume with respect to double-headers in this tournament after a rare one-match day in Perth today.

As far as Group 1 points table is concerned, England are at the third position on the back of defeating Afghanistan at the Perth Stadium on Saturday. Ireland, meanwhile, are at the penultimate position on the table after losing their first Super 12 match against Sri Lanka in Hobart on Sunday.

It is worth mentioning that England have lost all their three T20Is at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the past. Ireland, on the contrary, will be playing their first-ever match at this iconic venue on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Pitch report of Melbourne Cricket Ground for England vs Ireland Super 12 match

Since the start of 2011, England and Ireland have faced each other in 10 ODIs and one Test match. In what will only be the second England-Ireland T20I, it will be played after as many as 12 years.

The last T20I between these two teams was played during ICC World Twenty20 2010 in Guyana. A rain-affected group match had resulted in both the teams sharing points at the end of the day.

Hence, don’t expect many head-to-head records between these two teams in this format. Ireland batter Paul Stirling and all-rounder George Dockrell are the only two cricketers who had played that match and will be playing in Melbourne tomorrow as well.

England vs Ireland head to head T20 records

Total number of matches played: 1

Matches won by ENG: 0

Matches won by IRE: 0

Matches played at a neutral venue: 1 (ENG 0, IRE 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 1 (ENG 0, IRE 0)

ENG average score against IRE: 120

IRE average score against ENG: NA

Most runs for ENG: NA

Most runs for IRE: 0 (Paul Stirling)

Most wickets for ENG: NA

Most wickets for IRE: 0 (George Dockwell)

Most catches for ENG: NA

Most catches for IRE: NA

NOTE: Only players part of current squads have been considered above (most runs, wickets and catches).