Melbourne pitch report MCG: England vs Ireland pitch report T20 World Cup Super 12 match

Melbourne pitch report MCG: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the England vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 match.

England and Ireland will go head to head against each other in the Super-12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The English team started the tournament with a win, whereas Ireland suffered a defeat against Sri Lanka in their first Super-12 match.

The English side is one of the favourites to win the tournament, and they started their campaign with a brilliant win over Afghanistan in their first Super-12 match. The batting of the side is one of the best in the tournament, and the way Sam Curran played in the last match was a treat.

Ireland will definitely need to win above their weight to trouble this English lineup. The bowling of the side looks great, but they will have to be at their best in order to stop the English batters.

Melbourne pitch report MCG

After hosting iconic India vs Pakistan game, the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne is hosting its 2nd game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground definitely has something for the pacers, and it was proved in the last match as well.

The pacers are getting some movement from the wicket, and it is very difficult to play them in the initial overs of the match. The teams would want to play the powerplay overs with some caution. However, the pitch gets relatively easier after the initial few overs of the match.

It is a drop-in pitch, and the batters can trust the bounce to play their shots, and the fast outfield will support their shot playing as well. However, the boundaries of this stadium are very big, and the bowlers will definitely use that to their advantage. The batters may get a lot of running opportunities as there will be gaps available on the field.

The average 1st innings T20I score here is just 142 runs, but it has been a relatively easy batting track in the BBL. Both captains may opt to bowl upon winning the toss.