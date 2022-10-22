Melbourne Cricket Ground T20 records: Melbourne Cricket Ground records T20I and highest innings total

Melbourne Cricket Ground T20 records: Melbourne will be hosting an international match after eight months tomorrow.

A serious and substantial amount of build-up by all the stakeholders has now reached its final night as an intriguing India-Pakistan T20I beckons. Set to be the first such match in Australia, it will be the seventh India-Pakistan T20 World Cup encounter. Readers must note that India have won five and lost one out of their previous six World Cup T20Is against this opposition.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 will be among the rare cricket matches whose build-up was more about the weather and perhaps less about players, pitch or venue. In spite of a proper rain threat in the city in all these days, there is no hiding to the fact that the weather has improved significantly with no guarantees though.

India, who had taken part in the inaugural Melbourne T20I over 14 and a half years ago, will be playing their fifth match at this venue tomorrow. It is noteworthy that they have won two and lost one out of their past four T20Is here. Pakistan, on the other hand, had lost their only Melbourne T20I 13 years ago.

Melbourne Cricket Ground T20 records

Highest T20I run-scorers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground are Aaron Finch (334), David Warner (217), Glenn Maxwell (146), JP Duminy (127) and Kusal Mendis (109). Matthew Wade (91), Virat Kohli (90), Jos Buttler (68), Rohit Sharma (68) and Pathum Nissanka (59) are some other batters who are playing this tournament and have done well at this venue.

Highest T20I wicket-takers at this venue are Kane Richardson (9), Shaun Tait (6), Nathan Bracken (5), Lahiru Kumara (5), Josh Hazlewood (4) and Pat Cummins (4). Among players participating in this World Cup, Mitchell Starc (3), Adam Zampa (3), Wayne Parnell (2), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2), Chris Jordan (2), Maxwell (2) and Ashton Agar (2) have picked T20I wickets here.

Highest innings total in Melbourne T20Is

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 184/3 20 India Australia 2016 182/9 20 Australia South Africa 2009 172/5 20 Sri Lanka Australia 2017 168/6 20 Australia Sri Lanka 2017 161/4 20 Sri Lanka Australia 2013

The above mentioned third-highest T20I innings total at the MCG is also the highest successful run-chase here. In fact, the second-highest T20I run-chase at this venue also belongs to Sri Lanka.

It is worth mentioning that out of the 14 completed Melbourne T20Is, nine have been won by the team batting second and five by the team batting first.