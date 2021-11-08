England vs New Zealand Head to Head T20 Records | ENG vs NZ T20I Stats | Abu Dhabi T20I

England vs New Zealand Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup semi-final.

The first semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between England and New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on November 10.

While England had topped the points table in Group 1 on the back of winning four and losing one out of their five Super 12 matches, New Zealand had finished behind Pakistan in Group 2 despite winning and losing the same number of the matches.

In addition to being the better team on paper, England also have the backing of their head-to-head numbers against New Zealand from the years gone by. Known for their fire-or-retire approach, England will have to find an able replacement at the top of the order for injured opening batter Jason Roy in the squad.

Readers must note that England have won both their T20Is at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium as of now. New Zealand, on the other hand, have won and lost a T20I each in Abu Dhabi.

England vs New Zealand Head to Head T20 Records

Total number of matches played: 21

Matches won by ENG: 13

Matches won by NZ: 7

Matches played in Asia: 3 (ENG 2, NZ 1)

Matches played at neutral venues: 5 (ENG 3, NZ 2)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 5 (ENG 3, NZ 2)

ENG average score against NZ: 163

NZ average score against ENG: 157

Most runs for ENG: 424 (Eoin Morgan)

Most runs for NA: 467 (Martin Guptill)

Most wickets for ENG: 9 (Chris Jordan)

Most wickets for NZ: 16 (Mitchell Santner)

Most catches for ENG: 10 (Jonny Bairstow)

Most catches for NZ: 11 (Martin Guptill)

The last time when England and New Zealand had played against each other in the shortest format was during England’s tour of New Zealand in Auckland a couple of years ago.