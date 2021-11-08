Cricket

Jason Roy Injury News: ECB name Jason Roy replacement for T20 World Cup 2021

Jason Roy Injury News: ECB name Jason Roy replacement for T20 World Cup 2021
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
The Knicks Mix: Diwali blessings at the Madison Square Garden
Next Article
Is Anthony Davis playing tonight vs Charlotte Hornets? Los Angeles Lakers release thumb injury update for The Brow ahead of the clash against LaMelo Ball and co.
Cricket Latest News
Jason Roy Injury News: ECB name Jason Roy replacement for T20 World Cup 2021
Jason Roy Injury News: ECB name Jason Roy replacement for T20 World Cup 2021

Jason Roy replacement: The English opening batter had suffered a calf injury during their last…