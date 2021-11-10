England vs New Zealand T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and England: When and where to watch ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup 2021 semi final?

England vs New Zealand T20I Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of ENG vs NZ match.

The first semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between England and New Zealand in Abu Dhabi tonight. It will be last contest of this tournament to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Set to lock horns against each other in the shortest format after exactly a couple of years, both England and New Zealand would be hoping for convincing performances to the extent that they are devoid of a nerve-wracking ending to the match. While the last England-New Zealand T20I had ended in a super over, the last England-New Zealand ODI was the dramatic Cricket World Cup 2019 final.

Audiences, on the other hand, wouldn’t mind another similar finish to an England vs New Zealand World Cup knockout match as there hasn’t been a super over in this World Cup as of now.

With opening batter Jason Roy getting ruled out of the tournament due to a calf injury, England will have to make at least one change to their Playing XI for this match. Meanwhile, New Zealand don’t look like tinkering with a stable XI in a match as important as this one.

England vs New Zealand T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and England

As has been the case throughout the tournament, Star Network will continue to broadcast the remainder of T20 World Cup 2021 through its outstanding coverage in India.

As far as English fans are concerned, they will be able to follow this World Cup on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports app. Talking about fans of New Zealand, who will be watching this match on 11/11/2021 (Tuesday) at 03:00 AM due to the time difference, will have to switch to Spark Sport (broadcasting) and Sky Sports app (streaming) to watch this knockout contest.

Date – 10/11/2021 (Wednesday).

Match start Time – 02:00 PM (England), 07:30 PM (India) and 03:00 AM (New Zealand – next day).

TV Channels – Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada (India), Sky Sports Cricket (England) and Spark Sport (New Zealand).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India), Sky Sports app (England) and Spark Sport app (New Zealand).