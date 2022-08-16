England vs South Africa 1st Test Live Telecast Channel name in India and UK: When and where to watch ENG vs SA Lord’s Test?

England vs South Africa 1st Test Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 1st ENG vs SA Test.

Proceedings in South Africa’s tour of England 2022 have moved to the iconic Lord’s as the venue will be hosting the first Test match from tomorrow. A three-match Test series between these two teams will bring an end to this English international summer.

Set to resume their Test rivalry after over 30 months, England and South Africa will be playing a Test match in England after over half-a-decade.

In what is going to be the 37th bilateral Test series (17th in England) between these two teams, England have won 22 (10 at home) as compared to South Africa’s nine (four overseas) series wins. Hence, it is no surprise as to why England have a massive lead over South Africa in head-to-head Test records.

That being said, South Africa would be banking on the fact that they have been the most successful visiting team in England in the last two decades or so. Only team with a positive win-loss ratio in Test matches in England in this century, the Proteas would want to remain confident despite a large number of their current players not having played Test cricket in this part of the world.

England vs South Africa 1st Test Live Telecast Channel name in India and UK

Sony Sports Network is televising South Africa’s tour of England 2022 in India. As was the case during the white-ball leg of this tour, Sony will have only an English commentary panel for the Tests as well. Indians fans are highly likely to be able to watch this series on Sony TEN 1 (exact channel will be updated upon official confirmation).

Online users in India can stream the series on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

As far as the local fans in UK are concerned, they will be able to watch Lord’s Test on their televisions by tuning in to the tried and tested Sky Sports Cricket. Back home, South African fans will be able to watch this series on SuperSport.

Date – 17/08/2022 (Wednesday) – 21/08/2022 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 11:00 AM (England) and 03:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Sony TEN 1 (India), Sky Sports Cricket (UK) and SuperSport (South Africa).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka) and Sky Sports app (UK).