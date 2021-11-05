England vs South Africa T20 Head to Head Records | ENG vs SA T20I Stats | Sharjah T20I

England vs South Africa T20 Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the ENG vs SA T20 World Cup match.

The 39th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between England and South Africa in Sharjah tomorrow. The match will be the penultimate contest of this World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

England, who are among the two unbeaten teams in this competition, have already qualified for the semi-finals on the back of winning their first four matches.

South Africa, on the other hand, have impressed one and all till now but are yet to qualify for the next round. With a slot remaining from Group 1, one out of South Africa and Australia will accompany England to the semi-finals.

While both South Africa and Australia have the same number of points, Australia’s better NRR (Net Run Rate) means that South Africa will have to beat England convincingly on Saturday especially if Australia beat West Indies in their last match.

The men pulling all the strings in this crucial decider 👀🏏#T20WorldCup #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/g4kBUa8XIp — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 5, 2021

A slight advantage for the Proteas lies in the fact that they will be playing after the Australia-West Indies match. Hence, they will have a better idea of what they need to do in order to qualify.

England vs South Africa T20 Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 21

Matches won by ENG: 11

Matches won by SA: 9

Matches played in Asia: 1 (ENG 1, SA 1)

Matches played at neutral venues: 3 (ENG 2, SA 1)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 5 (ENG 2, SA 3)

ENG average score against SA: 161

SA average score against ENG: 161

Most runs for ENG: 390 (Jos Buttler)

Most runs for SA: 289 (Quinton de Kock)

Most wickets for ENG: 15 (Chris Jordan)

Most wickets for SA: 12 (Lungi Ngidi)

Most catches for ENG: 9 (Jos Buttler)

Most catches for SA: 13 (Chris Jordan)

The last time when England and South Africa had played a T20I against each other was in Cape Town almost a year ago. England had whitewashed the hosts 3-0 in a three-match series. The fact of the matter is that England have won their last five T20Is against South Africa.