“I did my job, rest is history”: Adil Rashid opines on wicket drought in T20 World Cup 2022 after winning Man of the Match in England vs Sri Lanka match

England’s leg-spinner Adil Rashid finally scalped his first wicket of the ICC T20 World Cup, and he also won the Man of the Match trophy for his excellent spell of 4-0-16-1. Rashid insists that he was just trying his best and got the rewards of bowling in the tight areas.

Sri Lanka opted to bat first on a beautiful Sydney wicket, and they had a brilliant start as well with the bat where they scored 54 runs in the first powerplay. The innings completely derailed in the 2nd part of the innings, and they managed to score just 141-8 in the 1st innings.

England were off to a great start, and they got the rewards for it. The English middle-order collapsed completely after an excellent opening partnership between Jos Buttler and Alex Hales. Ben Stokes was calm until the end, and England qualified for the semi-final by winning the game by 4 wickets.

Adil Rashid opines on wicket drought in T20 World Cup 2022

English spinner Adil Rashid won the Man of the Match award for his match-winning spell at the Sydney Cricket Ground. This tournament has not been great for Rashid as he was wicket-less in this T20 World Cup before this match. Rashid said that he was bowling well in the tournament, but he was just not getting the wickets.

Rashid said that he did his job well and got the rewards for the same. He said that the pitch can behave in any possible way, but the bowlers’ job is the access the conditions accordingly and bowl around it.

“Sometimes you may bowl well and feel good and not get wickets. Sometimes you may bowl not that well, but get wickets. I did my job, was focused on it, rest is history. The pitch might spin, seam, you need to assess the conditions accordingly,” Adil Rashid said at the post-match-conference.

“I created a few chances, bowled well, but I think it was a great team effort. I think all the bowlers bowled well.”

England will now play their semi-final at the Adelaide Oval, and Rashid would want to play well there like his name counterpart Rashid Khan.