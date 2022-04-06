“O Bhai, Kya plan hai”: Shikhar Dhawan’s reaction to Ishan Kishan hitting first ball six on ODI debut

Ishan Kishan has revealed the reaction of Shikhar Dhawan when he smashed ten runs on the first two balls of his ODI debut.

Indian batter Ishan Kishan was recently featured in the show “Breakfast with Champions” with Gaurav Kapoor. In the show, he opened up on various topics such as MS Dhoni’s mind games, Rohit’s captaincy masterclass, Virat’s advice to him on his T20i debut and more.

Ishan Kishan reveals Shikhar Dhawan’s reaction

While the Indian senior team was on the English tour, BCCI sent a squad with a lot of young players. Shikhar Dhawan was named the captain of the side. In the first ODI game, Ishan Kishan was selected for his ODI debut. The game was played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Sri Lanka scored 262 runs in the first innings courtesy of some good hitting by Dasun Shanaka and Chamika Karunaratne at the end. For India, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav took a couple of wickets each. Team India approached this game in a completely different way.

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw gave a blistering start to India, and both of them added 58 runs in just 5.3 overs, where Shaw scored 43 runs in just 24 balls. After Shaw’s dismissal, Ishan Kishan came to bat at the number three slot. Ishan, who smashed a four on the first ball of his T20I debut had his intentions clear.

Ishan Kishan smashed a six on his first ball on the delivery of Dhananjaya de Silva, he came down the ground and smashed it straight. He then smashed a boundary on the very next ball. Ishan revealed that Shikhar Dhawan approached him and said, “O Bhai, Kya plan hai”.

“He’s like, ‘Bro what’s the plan'”, Ishan said about Shikhar Dhawan.

Kishan scored 59 runs in just 42 balls at a strike rate of 140.48. In the end, India won the game by seven wickets and took a 1-0 lead in the series.