Cricket

“O Bhai, Kya plan hai”: Shikhar Dhawan’s reaction to Ishan Kishan hitting first ball six on ODI debut

Ishan Kishan has revealed the reaction of Shikhar Dhawan when he smashed ten runs on the first two balls of his ODI debut.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Fnatic Derke gets his Covid Test result back which determines if he will either be benched or will play in Valorant Masters 1 Reykjavik
Next Article
"I was DUPED! TRICKED! This Lakers team is the BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT!": Kendrick Perkins thinks that the 2021-22 LeBron James and co. are the biggest chokers in NBA History
Cricket Latest News
AB de Villiers jersey number: When Baby AB Dewald Brevis asked AB de Villiers to wear his jersey number during their first meeting
AB de Villiers jersey number: When Baby AB Dewald Brevis asked AB de Villiers to wear his jersey number during their first meeting

Dewald Brevis asked AB de Villiers: The uncapped South African batter considers the former captain…