Cricket

“Every case has got their individual needs”: Kane Williamson discusses New Zealand players leaving International cricket for T20 leagues

Kane Williamson has talked about the situation of New Zealand players leaving International cricket for T20 leagues around the world.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Michael Jordan scares LeBron James' teammate by betting $1000 and calling his career mediocre
Next Article
"Conor has a family" - After Jake Paul released an intimate video of the UFC star, Jorge Masvidal defended Conor McGregor
Cricket Latest News
Wasim Jaffer has trolled England's Barmy Army for calling the Ashes a bigger cricketing rivalry than India-Pakistan.
“I’d downplay the Ashes”: Wasim Jaffer trolls Barmy Army for calling The Ashes greater than India-Pakistan rivalry

Wasim Jaffer has trolled England’s Barmy Army for calling the Ashes a bigger cricketing rivalry…