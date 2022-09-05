“Every case has got their individual needs”: Kane Williamson discusses New Zealand players leaving International cricket for T20 leagues

Kane Williamson has talked about the situation of New Zealand players leaving International cricket for T20 leagues around the world.

Australia and New Zealand are set to take on each other in 3-match ODI series starting tomorrow. All the matches will be played at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns.

There is a lot happening in New Zealand cricket at the moment as Trent Boult has already left the central contract, whereas Colin de Grandhomee announced his retirement from international cricket. Only 2 of New Zealand’s 19 contracted players will be under 30 till Christmas.

There are possibilities that a few more players can take that route considering the contract situation and the payment structure of New Zealand cricket at the moment. Kane Williamson talked about the same ahead of the Australia series.

Kane Williamson discusses New Zealand players condition

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has addressed the ongoing issue of Kiwi players leaving the international duties for T20 leagues. He said that things are happening very quickly, and there is a need to strike a balance. Although, he said that every individual has his personal needs, and each case is unique as well.

“It’s a tricky one because it is changing. So much seems to have happened so quickly,” Williamson said.

“Every case is unique and every case has got their individual needs at different stages of their lives.”

“There are a lot of different franchise events happening and seeing players make decisions on their playing careers … suggests that there is a balance to strike and some things to work through.”

Best of luck in your retirement Colin De Grandhomme 👏 pic.twitter.com/tIG6gFPsJZ — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 31, 2022

Talking about his personal future with the side, Williamson said that he is very much committed to playing for New Zealand and is looking to do the best for the team. He insists that he loves being in the team’s environment.

“At the moment I’m very much here and looking to do my very best for the team,” Williamson added.

“I love being involved in this environment.”

Williamson did not play a single ODI in 2021, whereas he has just played a single ODI in 2022 so far. He missed the last two games of the West Indies due to an injury. He said that he loved the 10-day gap at home and is ready to lead New Zealand in the ODI series against Australia.