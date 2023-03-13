Kane Williamson Twitter reactions: SL vs NZ Test highlights last ball video

If the term “going down to the wire” ever needed an example, the recently concluded first Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka would be an apt fit for it. Although not leading in this format anymore, former captain Kane Williamson led from the front with the bat in hand to power New Zealand to a nail-biting 2-wicket victory on the final ball of the match in Christchurch today.

The development has resulted in New Zealand producing two nerve-wracking consecutive Test victories within a couple of weeks to put on display a spectacle like no other. For the unversed, New Zealand had registered a record-breaking win against England in Wellington in their last match.

A loss for Sri Lanka has knocked them out of contention with respect to ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final in June in spite of a match left to be played. Furthermore, a Sri Lankan loss has paved way for India to qualify as the second finalist after Australia.

SL vs NZ Test highlights last ball video

Resuming from his overnight score of 7*, Williamson ended up scoring 121* (194) with the help of 11 fours and a six to seal a 285-run chase – highest-ever at the Hagley Oval.

Looking to play the anchor role for the most part of his innings, Williamson took the mantle upon himself after the dismissal of Daryl Mitchell (81). The duo was part of a match-winning 142-run fourth-wicket partnership which laid the foundation of a memorable victory.

Needing a run off the last two balls, New Zealand and Williamson were denied of a victory when square leg umpire didn’t call an overhead bouncer as a wide ball.

Williamson, who couldn’t make contact with another short ball, had to run a bye under dramatic circumstances to win the match. A chaotic sight witnessed both the batters diving to reach their respective ends as Sri Lanka wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella missed the stumps at the striker’s end only for pacer Asitha Fernando hitting the stumps at the non-striker’s end.

BLACKCAPS WIN BY 2 WICKETS! Catch all the action on-demand on Spark Sport #SparkSport #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/aYg6cpyLLy — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) March 13, 2023

Kane Williamson Twitter reactions

Williamson, who batted exceedingly cautiously in the first half, changed gears effortlessly in a crunch situation. The manner in which the 32-year old player laid emphasis on running between the wickets was praiseworthy to say the least. Trusting his skills, Williamson managing to end up on the winning side silenced his doubters whilst speaking highly of his class.

What an innings from Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell. Epic Test Match. New Zealand producing epic thrillers and again proving Test Cricket is best Cricket. #NZvsSL pic.twitter.com/4LATFBkjt4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 13, 2023

When Kane Williamson helps India reach WTC finals pic.twitter.com/REeEQw3KMH — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 13, 2023

Outstanding from Kane Williamson. Another spectacular end to a test match. I hope Asitha Fernando gets to play much more Test cricket. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) March 13, 2023

Last ball of the second last over, no foam pads at that spot on the boundary. My Lord! Oscar winners couldn’t script this drama 😱#NZvsSL — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) March 13, 2023

In what was Williamson’s 27th Test century, it was his 25th at No. 3, 15th at home, fourth against Sri Lanka, third under Tim Southee, second at this stadium and in this year.