Dixit Bhargav
|Published 13/03/2023

Kane Williamson Twitter reactions: SL vs NZ Test highlights last ball video

Chaos at Hagley Oval.

If the term “going down to the wire” ever needed an example, the recently concluded first Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka would be an apt fit for it. Although not leading in this format anymore, former captain Kane Williamson led from the front with the bat in hand to power New Zealand to a nail-biting 2-wicket victory on the final ball of the match in Christchurch today.

The development has resulted in New Zealand producing two nerve-wracking consecutive Test victories within a couple of weeks to put on display a spectacle like no other. For the unversed, New Zealand had registered a record-breaking win against England in Wellington in their last match.

A loss for Sri Lanka has knocked them out of contention with respect to ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final in June in spite of a match left to be played. Furthermore, a Sri Lankan loss has paved way for India to qualify as the second finalist after Australia.

SL vs NZ Test highlights last ball video

Resuming from his overnight score of 7*, Williamson ended up scoring 121* (194) with the help of 11 fours and a six to seal a 285-run chase – highest-ever at the Hagley Oval.

Looking to play the anchor role for the most part of his innings, Williamson took the mantle upon himself after the dismissal of Daryl Mitchell (81). The duo was part of a match-winning 142-run fourth-wicket partnership which laid the foundation of a memorable victory.

Needing a run off the last two balls, New Zealand and Williamson were denied of a victory when square leg umpire didn’t call an overhead bouncer as a wide ball.

Williamson, who couldn’t make contact with another short ball, had to run a bye under dramatic circumstances to win the match. A chaotic sight witnessed both the batters diving to reach their respective ends as Sri Lanka wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella missed the stumps at the striker’s end only for pacer Asitha Fernando hitting the stumps at the non-striker’s end.

Kane Williamson Twitter reactions

Williamson, who batted exceedingly cautiously in the first half, changed gears effortlessly in a crunch situation. The manner in which the 32-year old player laid emphasis on running between the wickets was praiseworthy to say the least. Trusting his skills, Williamson managing to end up on the winning side silenced his doubters whilst speaking highly of his class.

In what was Williamson’s 27th Test century, it was his 25th at No. 3, 15th at home, fourth against Sri Lanka, third under Tim Southee, second at this stadium and in this year.

Dixit Bhargav

Dixit Bhargav

Born and brought up in Pathankot, Dixit Bhargav is an engineering and sports management graduate who is currently into his fifth year as a Cricket Editor at The SportsRush. His first cricketing memory dates back to 2002 when former India captain Sourav Ganguly had waved his jersey at the historic Lord's balcony. What followed for an 8-year-old was an instant adulation for both Ganguly and the sport. The optimist in him is waiting for the day when Punjab Kings will win their maiden Indian Premier League title. When not watching cricket, he is mostly found in a cinema hall watching a Punjabi movie.

