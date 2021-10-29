Evin Lewis picks his all-time T20I XI: Rohit-Gayle to open, MS Dhoni to lead the side

West Indian opener Evin Lewis picked his all-time T20I in the latest video posted by the IPL side Rajasthan Royals.

When the T20I world cup started in 2007, no one imagined that the T20 format will rule the world. In 2021, the world is witnessing the 7th edition of the world cup, and the T20 format is ruling the game. T20 cricket has given the world some superstar players in these years. So, to pick an all-time T20I XI is a tough nut to crack.

West Indian opener Evin Lewis was asked to do this job by Rajasthan Royals, and he finally arrived with his all-time T20I XI. The Royals signed Evin Lewis for the 2nd leg of IPL 2021, after his record-breaking CPL 2021. Lewis was the highest run-scorer of CPL 2021, but he couldn’t lead Rajasthan to the playoffs.

Evin Lewis all-time T20I XI

Top-order

Lewis chose Rohit Sharma and Chris Gayle to open the innings, whereas Virat to bat at number three. Gayle has scored over 14,000 T20 runs, whereas he also holds the record of the highest T20 individual score. Rohit has scored 2864 T20I runs, whereas he has also won six IPL titles. Virat is the all-time highest run-scorer of the T20Is, whereas he is also the highest run-scorer of IPL history.

Middle-Order

The middle-order of Evin Lewis’s dream team will consist of three superstars; AB de Villiers, Kieron Pollard, and MS Dhoni. Mr. 360 ABD has scored 1672 T20I runs at an average of 26.12, whereas he has a strike-rate of 135.16. Pollard has been one of the legends of T20 cricket. He has scored over 11,000 runs in T20 cricket, whereas he is a veteran of 300 wickets. MS Dhoni does not need any stats, he will be the captain of the side.

All-rounders

Evin Lewis has selected Andre Russel and Ravindra Jadeja as his all-rounders. Russel is a superstar player, and he has the record of the best strike-rate in IPL history. He has scored 6410 T20 runs at a strike-rate of 169.53, whereas he has scalped 340 wickets in bowling. Ravindra Jadeja played a vital part in Chennai’s 2021 IPL title triumph. Overall, Jaddu has scored 2826 T20 runs, whereas he is a veteran of 177 wickets.

Bowlers

Rashid Khan will lead spin-bowling in Evin’s team, whereas Starc and Bumrah will lead the pace attack. Rashid is a T20 superstar, and he has scalped 99 T20I wickets in just 52 games at an economy of 6.19. Bumrah has scalped 59 T20I wickets at 6.68, whereas Starc has 55 T20I scalps at 7.23. Both Bumrah and Starc are famous for bowling lethal yorkers

Evin Lewis all-time XI

Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Kieron Pollard, MS Dhoni (C) (WK), Andre Russel, Ravindra Jadeja, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah.