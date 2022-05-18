E Lewis cricketer catch video: Evin Lewis grabs sensational catch to dismiss Rinku Singh in KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 match

Evin Lewis cricketer catch: The West Indian batter grabbed a sensational match-winning catch at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy tonight.

During the 66th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Gaints in Navi Mumbai, Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 runs in a cliffhanger of a finish.

Chasing a 211-run target, Knight Riders were supposed to have lacked behind drastically after all-rounder Andre Russell (5) was dismissed by Mohsin Khan in the 17th over.

Needing 61 runs off 20 balls with Rinku Singh (40) and Sunil Narine (21*) in the middle, the left-handed pair put together a 21-ball 58-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Rinku and Narine hitting two fours and seven sixes between them turned the tables to a large extent until the penultimate ball of the match.

Kolkata, who needed 21 runs in the last over, brought down the equation to needing three runs off two balls. Playing his fifth match of the season, Super Giants batter Evin Lewis contributed significantly on the field in a match where he didn’t get to bat.

Fielding at sweeper cover, Lewis ran towards his left before putting on display a dive to grab a sensational one-handed catch when Rinku hit Marcus Stoinis on the off-side. With the batter looking unstoppable in the last over, putting curbs in front of him required such a magnificent effort from a fielder.

Evin Lewis cricketer catch

Really what an unbelievable catch in that heat situation. Evin Lewis just flipped the match into their favour.@rinkusingh235 what a great Knock. Whether the team score 130 or 210, #KLRahul never fails to give a heart pressure to their fans. #LSGvsKKR pic.twitter.com/jMGFytTdU2 — Kiran Sai (@kiran_sai_4750) May 18, 2022

Twitter reactions on Evin Lewis:

Don’t think we will collectively get over that Evin Lewis catch for a long long time! 🙌🏼 #KKRvsLSG — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) May 18, 2022

What freakish catch! Insane game of cricket. #IPL2022 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) May 18, 2022

Evin Lewis 👏🏾 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) May 18, 2022

