Why is Evin Lewis not playing today’s IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants?

Why is Evin Lewis not playing: Lucknow Super Giants have dropped Evin Lewis in their IPL 2022 game against Rajasthan Royals.

Lucknow Super Giants are facing Rajasthan Royals in their next league game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and opted to bowl first on a batting beauty in Mumbai.

Rajasthan Royals have handed a debut to Rassie van der Dussen, whereas Kuldeep Sen is also playing for Rajasthan. Lucknow Super Giants have given a debut to Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. Stoinis was signed by Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the auction.

Marcus Stoinis was on Australian duties and that’s why he joined the squad late. The arrival of Marcus Stoins has certainly increased the balance of the side. Stoinis was seen bowling in the nets for the Super Giants, and this will increase their bowling options.

Why is Evin Lewis not playing

To adjust Marcus Stoinis in the team, Lucknow Super Giants have dropped Evin Lewis. Only four overseas players can be adjusted, and Marcus Stoinis has to be included due to his all-around abilities with both bat and the ball.

K L Rahul welcomes Marcus Stoinis.

After 3 days of quarantine Stoinis joined the squad today & he receives his match-Jersey from the Captain.@klrahul11 • #LSG pic.twitter.com/CmhItp1KZ7 — Juman (@cool_rahulfan) April 9, 2022

Evin Lewis had a decent outing with the bat for the Lucknow Super Giants. Lucknow Super Giants chased the target of 211 runs against Chennai Super Kings, where Evin Lewis played an important part in the game. Lewis scored 55 runs in 23 balls against Chennai Super Kings, and he also won the Man of the Match award.

Evin Lewis signed for Rajasthan Royals for a short-term contract last year in the 2nd phase of the tournament in UAE. Lewis has scored 5589 runs in T20 cricket with five centuries, whereas his strike-rate has been 145.28.

Marcus Stoinis is expected to bat at the top order for the Lucknow Super Giants. Stoinis has been a regular opener for Melbourne Stars in the BBL, and he has been very successful for them.

Stoinis has scored 3866 T20 runs courtesy of one hundred and 20 half-centuries, whereas he also has scalped 81 wickets in bowling.