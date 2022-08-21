Cricket

“Exam tomorrow but can’t miss watching Babar Azam bat”: Crazy Babar Azam fan spotted during NED vs PAK 3rd ODI at Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam

"Exam tomorrow but can't miss watching Babar Azam bat": Crazy Babar Azam fan spotted during NED vs PAK 3rd ODI at Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
Shaquille O’Neal used ‘dad jokes’ on 18-year-old son Shareef O’Neal before life altering heart surgery
Next Article
"Mummy, I did a thing!"- McLaren crew taunts 22-year-old Lando Norris for speaking to mother after Monaco GP podium
Cricket Latest News
"Hope bowlers save the day for Pakistan": Twitter reactions on Pakistan all out for 206 in 3rd ODI vs Netherlands
“Hope bowlers save the day for Pakistan”: Twitter reactions on Pakistan all out for 206 in 3rd ODI vs Netherlands

Pakistan all out for 206: The Pakistani team barely crossed the 200-run mark in the…