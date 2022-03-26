“Experienced actors are expected to cut some slack”: R Ashwin hilariously asks Jimmy Neesham to criticize his directorial debut leniently

Rajasthan Royals have signed R Ashwin and Jimmy Neesham for IPL 2022, and they both shared a funny banter on recently.

The inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals are searching for their second IPL title. After winning the title in 2008, they have even struggled to qualify for the top-4 in most seasons. They have managed to secure a decent enough team for the IPL 2022 season.

Rajasthan Royals have always been criticized for their weak bowling, but they have accurately fixed the department this time around. With the arrival of R Ashwin & Yuzvendra Chahal in spin and Trent Boult & Prasidh Krishna in pace, the Royals have strengthened their bowling. They also have two Kiwi all-rounders in Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham.

With the arrivals of players like Jimmy Neesham, Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin. They have some talented guys who can rock social media. One such incident happened between R Ashwin and Jimmy Neesham on Twitter.

R Ashwin and Jimmy Neesham banter on Twitter

Indian off-spinner R Ashwin shared a video on Twitter, where he was seen directing an ad shoot of the Rajasthan Royals. Jimmy Neesham was seen acting in the video as well. Ashwin said he is so happy about directing Jimmy Neesham and Yuzvendra Chahal. Ashwin will lead the off-spin of the side, whereas Jimmy Neesham is expected to play the role of the star all-rounder.

Every day gives us a chance to explore new boundaries and today I am so happy about directing this Ad Film starring Jimmy Neesham and Yuzvendra Chahal for Rajasthan Royals,” Ashwin tweeted.

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, who is famous for his funny tweets tried to troll R Ashwin. “I’ve had some bad directors in my time but wow,” Jimmy Neesham tweeted.

I’ve had some bad directors in my time but wow https://t.co/VAU6PuAehj — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 25, 2022

R Ashwin replied to Jimmy Neesham and asked him to be a little lenient on him hilariously. He referred to himself as a “first-time director” and Neesham as an “Experienced actor”.

Experienced actors are supposed to cut some slack for first time directors 🤟 https://t.co/xQEcWlLhQZ — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 26, 2022

The Royals will start their IPL 2022 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Rajasthan Royals are placed alongside Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Supergiants in Group-A.