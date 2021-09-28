“Extra special”: Ravi Bishnoi’s double blow vs Mumbai Indians grabs Virender Sehwag’s attention

Ravi Bishnoi’s double blow: The rookie spinner from Punjab Kings made early inroads into the defending champions’ batting lineup.

During the 42nd match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Abu Dhabi, Punjab Kings spinner Ravi Bishnoi drew first blood in the second innings to put defending champions Mumbai Indians in a spot of bother.

Introduced into the attack as a second-change bowler in the fourth over, Bishnoi picked not one but two wickets to put pressure on the batting side in a 136-run chase.

Playing only his first delivery off Bishnoi, Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma’s (8) pre-meditated shot proved too expensive for himself and his team as his bat turned while playing a slog only to hand a simple catch to Mandeep Singh at mid-on.

Yet to reach double digits in this leg of IPL 2021, Suryakumar Yadav (0) failed to get off the mark at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium tonight. Completely unaware of Bishnoi’s googly, Yadav left too big a gap between his bat and pad in his attempt to defend his first delivery. What followed was the 21-year old player castling Yadav with ease.

Having scored 30/2 in the powerplay, Mumbai need to do a lot of hard work in a bid to win their first match in the UAE this season. Punjab, who had successfully defended a 126-run target against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah on Saturday, would be looking to defend a low score for the second time in a row.

In the first innings, Kings batter Aiden Markram top-scored for them with his 42 (29) comprising of six fours after Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl. For Indians, vice-captain Kieron Pollard was the pick of their bowlers with figures of 1-0-8-2. In addition to Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah picked two and Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar picked a wicket apiece.

Ravi Bishnoi’s double blow vs Mumbai Indians grabs Virender Sehwag’s attention

Ravi Bishnoi is special. Extra special #MIvPBKS — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 28, 2021

Twitter reactions on Ravi Bishnoi:

Ravi Bishnoi turning it on! Super happy for him. You wonder what Punjab Kings were thinking benching him for so long this season. #IPL2021 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) September 28, 2021

Bishnoi’s turning this match on it’s head with wickets of Rohit and SKY off successive deliveries. Loose shot by the skipper while Yadav failed to read a googly. Mumbai bat deep, but this is a crisis — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 28, 2021

