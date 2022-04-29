Faf du Plessis vs Rashid Khan IPL record: Rashid Khan vs RCB record and Faf du Plessis at Brabourne Stadium stats

Faf du Plessis vs Rashid Khan: The captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore and vice-captain of Gujarat Titans will be locking horns for the seventh time in T20s.

The first-ever Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on the eighth double-header day of the ongoing 15th season of the tournament today.

Playing their maiden season of the biggest T20 league across the globe, Titans are currently at the top of the points table on the back of seven wins in eight matches. Royal Challengers, on the contrary, are at the fifth position after winning five and losing four out of their nine matches this season.

Faf du Plessis vs Rashid Khan IPL record

Gujarat vice-captain Rashid Khan and Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis will hog the limelight in this afternoon clash. In what will be their seventh encounter against each other in T20s, Rashid would look to continue his domination over du Plessis in this format.

Readers must note that all du Plessis has scored against Rashid is 22 (34) with the help of a solitary four which includes a couple of dismissals.

Rashid, who has played 10 matches against RCB across five seasons, has picked 11 wickets at an average of 27, an economy rate of 7.43 and a strike rate of 21.82. In what will only be Rashid’s second T20 at the Cricket Club of India, he had picked bowling figures of 4-0-22-3 against Punjab Kings at this venue earlier this season.

This is what the #TataIPL is all about, you fight till the end! @rahultewatia02 I am glad we could get those runs together partner! 💪#GTvSRH #AavaDe #TataIPL2022 pic.twitter.com/DzhwHwysmv — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) April 27, 2022

As far as du Plessis is concerned, he doesn’t have much to take confidence from as far as his past record at the Brabourne Stadium is concerned. du Plessis’ 40 runs across a couple of innings here have come at a strike rate of 148.15.