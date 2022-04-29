Points table IPL 2022 updated: 2022 IPL Points table standings today

Points table IPL 2022 updated: The Gujarat Titans (GT) reign supreme at the moment with the ongoing season having crossed the halfway stage.

The ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is up and running with the league already into its second half. With the matches taking place across mere four venues owing to the COVID-19 precautions, the season thus far has not been the one purely dominated by the batters.

While there have been scores in excess of the 200-run mark been posted by the teams, the bowlers have had much of a say as well with the matches now being conducted on the used pitches which are slowing down with each successive match.

Additionally, with the groundsmen making sure to leave a decent cover of grass as well, the batters and the bowlers alike are looking to ace the different phases of the matches making it more or less and even contest with both the bat and the ball.

Points table IPL 2022 updated

As far as the performances of the ten franchises are concerned, the two debutant franchises – Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) have surprised one and all with some exceptional performances so far. The GT, in fact are presently placed on the top of the points table, having won seven off the eight matches they have played thus far.

The notable observation of the franchise so far is that in each of their matches so far, different players have raised their hands up to take the onus to finish the match for their side. Moreover, the form of their skipper Hardik Pandya, with both the bat and the ball has acted as the perfect icing to the cake.

What is ever enough while chasing! Definitely something about @gujarat_titans this year. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 27, 2022

On the contrary, it is the combined nine time IPL champions in Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who are, against all expectations, placed at the 10th and the 9th spot respectively on the table.

While the MI have not yet managed to open their account despite playing as many as eight matches, CSK have managed to win mere two of their eight games, with both the franchises just a loss away from crashing out of the tournament.

2022 IPL Points table standings today