Fair play award IPL 2022: IPL Fair play award table 2022

Fair play award IPL 2022: The team that behaves the best on-field throughout the season gets the IPL fair play award.

Indian Premier League 2022 is up and running, and we have seen some incredible encounters in the tournament. Jos Buttler has scored three centuries in the tournament, whereas KL Rahul is the other centurion of the season.

MS Dhoni has also made his fans happy after his outrageous finishing against Mumbai Indians. The vintage MS was back in action in that game. Gujarat Titans are the table-toppers, and they have surprised everyone with their performances.

The two best IPL sides, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super are at the bottom two positions. Mumbai Indians have lost all seven of their games, and they are almost out of the tournament.

The fair-play award is given to the team that has the best on-field behavior throughout the whole season. After every game, the umpires of the game give points to every team for their behaviour. The team sitting at the top of the pile at the end of the season gets the fair away award.

Mumbai Indians have been at the bottom position in the points table, but they are at the top of the fair play charts. Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians are in the top-2 positions. Mumbai Indians showed proper reception to MS Dhoni when he won the game against them, whereas Rajasthan Royals have also been great on the field.

Shocking night. The umpiring has been worse than even gully-mohalla standard but Rishabh Pant had no business to suggest his batsmen to stage a walkout #DCvRR — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) April 22, 2022

Delhi Capitals are at the bottom position and their response against Rajasthan Royals played a big part in it. In the last game between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, things got heated during the last over of the game.

Rishabh Pant even asked Rovman Powell to leave the field due to an alleged no-ball incident. Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach Praveen Amre even walked on the field to have a conversation with the umpire. This incident really dipped the ranking of the Delhi Capitals.