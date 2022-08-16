Fakhar Zaman centuries: Fakhar Zaman ODI centuries list

Fakhar Zaman ODI centuries: The Pakistani opening batter has scored his seventh ODI century at Hazelaarweg today.

During the first ODI of Pakistan’s tour of Netherlands 2022 in Rotterdam, Pakistan opening batter Fakhar Zaman scored his seventh ODI century to lay a solid foundation for the others to follow.

Opening the batting with Imam-ul-Haq (2) after captain Babar Azam (74) won the toss and chose to bat, Zaman hit his first boundary off Netherlands spinner Aryan Dutt. Not the most convincing of shots, it came via an edge after the left-handed batter stepped down the track.

A cautious start was followed by Zaman hitting two boundaries within three deliveries off Vivian Kingma and Tim Pringle before hitting two consecutive off Kingma in the last over of the first powerplay.

Zaman, who didn’t hit another boundary in the next 11 overs, hit one against Logan van Beek in the 22nd over to bring up a half-century. Right after Azam ran a single off Bas de Leede to complete a 100-run partnership, Zaman celebrated the feat by hitting three boundaries within five balls. Albeit off a top edge, Zaman hit the first six of his innings to welcome Kingma back for a second spell.

It was in the 36th over when Zaman ran a single off Dutt in between hitting three fours in the same over to reach the three-figure mark. However, a desire to complete a second run in the following over saw Zaman challenging de Leede’s arm from the deep mid-wicket boundary only to fall short of the crease at the striker’s end.

Fakhar Zaman ODI centuries list

Zaman, who returned to the pavilion after scoring 109 (109) at a strike rate of 100, scored his sixth ODI century away from home, third in Europe and under Azam and first against and in Netherlands.

A fine knock from Fakhar Zaman comes to an end! His innings was powered by 12 fours and a six#NEDvPAK pic.twitter.com/xF1X3CAQiy — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) August 16, 2022