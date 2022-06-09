Babar Azam ODI centuries list vs countries: Babar Azam total ODI centuries list

Babar Azam ODI centuries list: The Pakistani captain scored his third consecutive ODI century for the second time in his career last night.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has become the first-ever cricketer to register three consecutive ODI centuries twice in a career after his 17th century against West Indies in Multan last night.

Playing his first-ever international match at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Azam scored 103 (107) with the help of nine fours to play a titular role in sealing a 306-run chase in the first ODI on Wednesday. Readers must note that Azam had also scored centuries in his last two ODIs against Australia in Lahore earlier this year.

Azam, 27, batted at his usual No. 3 position sharing crucial 103-run second-wicket partnership with opening batter Imam-ul-Haq (65) and 108-run third-wicket partnership with vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan (59) after the hosts lost Fakhar Zaman (11) in the first powerplay.

In what was his fifth ODI century against West Indies, it is the most for him against any opposition in this format. Also his fifth ODI century at home, it was his sixth as captain and third this year.

A Babar Azam century inevitable. 17 centuries in 85 innings and a 60+ average in ODIs. Truly special!!!! — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) June 8, 2022

Azam, who was awarded with a match award for the 12th time in his ODI career for his match-winning knock, was generous enough to hand the trophy to batter Khushdil Shah for scoring 41* (23) comprising of a four and four sixes (including three consecutive sixes off Romario Shepherd in a crunch situation).

Babar Azam ODI centuries list vs countries