Fastest 100 wickets in ODI: List of bowlers with fewest innings to 100 ODI wickets

Fastest 100 wickets in ODI: The Indian spinner became the joint 10th-highest to pick 100 ODI wickets yesterday.

On the brink of 100 ODI wickets, all it took spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to achieve a personal milestone in India’s 1,000th ODI was three deliveries.

Introduced into the attack in the 20th over, Chahal immediately found West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran (18) wanting in front of the stumps.

The 31-year old player followed it with bowling a googly which bowled West Indies captain Kieron Pollard (0) on the first delivery that he faced. In Chahal’s following over, a faint edge to India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant resulted in Shamarh Brooks’ (12) end as Chahal’s third wicket reduced the visitors to 78/6.

It was in the 44th over that Chahal dismissed West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph (13) to put an end to their innings at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With bowling figures of 9.5-0-49-4, Chahal was not only the pick of the Indian bowlers but also bagged the Man of the Match award yesterday. In what was his fourth match award in ODIs, it was his first one at home.

Chahal, who now has 103 wickets in 60 ODIs at an average and economy rate of 27.27 and 5.19 respectively, surpassed former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (100) to become the 23rd Indian bowler with 100 ODI wickets. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Chahal goes past Umesh Yadav (106) and Kuldeep Yadav (107) as the series progresses.

It is worth mentioning that Chahal has become the joint 10th-fastest to achieve the feat in ODIs. As far as Indian bowlers are concerned, Mohammed Shami (56), Jasprit Bumrah (57), Kuldeep Yadav (58) and Irfan Pathan (59) had picked 100 ODI wickets faster than Chahal.

Dream start of the series for @yuzi_chahal. Maybe the confidence and backing he needs from here on #INDvWI — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) February 6, 2022