Most ODIs by a team: Which team has played highest number of ODI matches?

Full list of Most ODIs by a team: India are on the verge of becoming the first-ever team to play 1,000 ODI matches.

The upcoming first ODI of West Indies’ tour of India 2022 in Ahmedabad will be the first international cricket match to be played in India this year.

India vs West Indies first ODI will also put forward a new start for India captain Rohit Sharma, who will kick-start a full-time captaincy career later this week.

India, who haven’t played a home ODI for over 10 months now, will also tick this box when they will step on to the field at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Having said that, a bigger occasion awaits each one of us which will make this match a historic one in real sense. In what will be India’s 1,000th ODI, it will make them the first-ever team to achieve this milestone. India, who had first played an ODI in 1974, have taken 48 years to reach the four-digit mark and are being closely followed by Australia (958) and Pakistan (936).

While the presence of fans inside the stadium would’ve completed this showpiece event, a third COVID-19 wave in the country has put a restriction on the same. As a result, this three-match ODI series will be played behind closed doors at the same venue.

Most ODIs by a team

Australia might have won the most number of ODI World Cups but the best winning percentage in ODIs belong to South Africa. Despite not winning a single ODI World Cup till date, the Proteas have managed to maintain a win percentage of 63.75 in ODIs as compared to Australia’s 63.36.