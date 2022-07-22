Fastest 1000 runs in ODI India: Fastest 1000 runs in ODI for India full list

Fastest 1000 runs in ODI India: A well-paced half-century knock by Shreyas Iyer against the Windies has helped him surpass a vital milestone.

During the first ODI of India’s tour of West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, team India have managed to post 308/7 in their 50 Overs, after being asked to bat first by the Windies skipper Nicholas Pooran.

Having surpassed the 200-run mark by the 32nd Over, Shikhar Dhawan’s men were well on course for a score in the vicinity of 350, but an impressive comeback by the Windies bowlers during the final fifteen Overs, helped them put a leash on the scoring rate.

Earlier, a 119-run stand for the opening wicket between stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan (97 off 99), who missed out on his maiden ODI ton versus West Indies, and Shubman Gill (64 off 53) raced team India off to an ideal start. Post Gill’s dismissal, Dhawan was joined by Shreyas Iyer (54 off 57), who not only smashed his 10th half-century in the format, but also stitched together a 94-run stand off 97 deliveries for the second wicket alongside his skipper, to lay a near-perfect platform for a power finish.

Fastest 1000 runs in ODI India

In the process, Iyer also completed 1,000 runs in One-day internationals for India, and went on to become the third-fastest Indian batter to reach the milestone.

Playing his 25th ODI innings today, the 27-year-old is tied with former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, who also reached the milestone in his 25th innings in ODI.

Placed at the top of the list amongst Indian batters are Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli, with the duo accomplishing the milestone in their 24th innings in the 50-Over format.

Fastest 1000 runs in ODI for India full list

24 innings – Virat Kohli

24 innings- Shikhar Dhawan

25 innings- Shreyas Iyer

25 innings- Navjot Singh Sidhu

27 innings – KL Rahul

29 innings – MS Dhoni

29 innings – Ambati Rayudu

30 innings – Sanjay Manjrekar

31 innings – Ajay Jadeja

32 innings – Sourav Ganguly

33 innings – Vinod Kambli.