Shubman Gill highest score in ODI: Shubman Gill ODI debut match score

Shubman Gill highest score in ODI: The right-handed batter played some delightful strokes during the ongoing third ODI versus West Indies.

During the third ODI of the ongoing India’s tour of West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, India’s opening batter Shubman Gill carried on with his decent run, to register his second fifty of the series today.

Having already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, the opening pair of Gill and Shikhar Dhawan (58 off 74) yet again gave team India an ideal start with a 113-run partnership off 137 deliveries.

Gill, who reached his half-century mark on the 60th delivery of his innings, upped the ante after the match resumed post a two-and-a-half-hour rain delay, and reduced to a 40-Over contest.

On only his second delivery post the delay, the 22-year-old hit the Windies leg-spinner Hayden Walsh for a Six down the ground, to set his intentions straight as to how he would approach the rest of the innings.

Having said that, with him just two runs shy of what would have been his maiden ODI century, rain descended at the Queen’s Park Oval yet again, as Gill agonizingly threaded off the field at his individual score of 98* off 98 deliveries.

Shubman Gill highest score in ODI

The latest news from the venue is that we will lose an Over for every four minutes lost due to rain from here on. With only four Overs remaining in the Indian innings, Gill’s innings would ultimately end on 98*, which is now also his highest score in the format.

The Punjab batter had, during the first ODI of the ongoing series, scored his first ODI fifty as well, while scoring 64 brisk runs off 53 deliveries.

In his 6 ODI innings so far, Gill has accumulated a total of 254 runs at an average of 50.80, with the help of two fifties.

Shubman Gill ODI debut match score

Shubman Gill played his first ODI in 2019 against New Zealand in Hamilton, during team India’s five-match away ODI series against the Kiwis.

In at no.3 in the batting order, Gill struggled to get going as he returned back to the dressing room after scoring 9 runs off 21 deliveries.

In fact, the entire Indian batting line-up fell like a deck of cards, posting mere 92 runs on the board in 30.5 Overs, to ultimately lose the match by 8 wickets.