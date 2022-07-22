Shikhar Dhawan last ODI century: Shikhar Dhawan last century in ODI cricket

Shikhar Dhawan last ODI century: Team India’s skipper for the ongoing West Indies tour, Dhawan was at his fluent best in Trinidad today.

During the first ODI of India’s tour of West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, team India’s stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan missed out on an excellent 18th ODI century by a whisker, as he headed back towards the dressing room at the score of 97 off 99 deliveries.

After being invited to bat first post losing the Toss, Dhawan was involved in a stellar 119-run opening stand alongside Shubman Gill (64 off 53), with the latter getting run-out due to some clumsy, careless bit of running between the wickets during the 18th Over of the innings.

Dhawan, on the other end kept batting with his usual finesse in the format, scoring at a run-a-ball, while taking the aggressive route every now and then. He found an able ally after Gill’s departure in Shreyas Iyer, as the duo then stitched together a 94-run stand off 97 deliveries for the second wicket, while taking the team total past the 200-run mark during the 32nd Over.

With mere three runs shy of what would have been his first ODI ton versus West Indies, Dhawan hit a short and wide delivery off left-arm spinner Gutakesh Motie straight to Shamarh Brooks at backward point, with the latter completing an excellent catch while diving air-borne towards his right.

Shikhar Dhawan last ODI century

Dhawan’s last ODI century came during the 2019 ICC World Cup match against Australia at the Kennington Oval in London. The Southpaw batter had played a match-winning knock of 117 (109), as team India went on to post a humongous 352/5 on the scoreboard, and ultimately winning the match by 36 runs.

In the 21 ODIs he has played since then, the 36-year-old has scored nine half-centuries, which also includes three scores in the 90s, but has unfortunately failed to reach the three-figure mark.

As for today’s innings, his 97 runs comprised 10 Fours and 3 Sixes, with them being scored at a strike rate of 97.98.