Fastest 50 in cricket ODI fastest 50: Fastest 50 in ODI full list

Fastest 50 in cricket ODI fastest 50: The SportsRush brings you the list of fastest half-centuries in ODI cricket.

The first ODI match between the Netherlands and England was a record-breaking event. England smashed the highest-ever score in the history of ODI cricket. The English batters were at their best, and they hammered 498 runs against the Dutch bowlers.

Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, and Dawid Malan scored centuries, and Liam Livingstone scored a smashing half-century. Livingstone smashed his half-century in just 17 balls, which is the 2nd fastest in the history of ODI cricket. He remained unbeaten at 66* runs in just 22 balls at a terrific strike-rate of 300.00.

Fastest 50 in cricket ODI fastest 50

South Africa’s AB de Villiers has scored the fastest half-century in the history of ODI cricket. He completed his milestone in just 16 balls against West Indies in 2015. The match was played in Johannesburg, and ABD was at his very best in the game. He also scored the fastest century of ODI cricket in the same match.

4⃣6⃣6⃣6⃣4⃣6⃣ = 32 runs in an over 💥

A fifty off just 1⃣7⃣ balls 🤯 Liam Livingstone is in some destructive mood 🔥#NEDvENG — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) June 17, 2022

AB de Villiers scored a knock of 149 runs against West Indies with the help of 16 sixes and 9 boundaries in Johannesburg. It is interesting to note that the other four fifties in the top-5 list are made in 17 balls only.

Sanath Jayasuriya scored his half-century against Pakistan in 1996 in just 17 balls in Singapore. He smashed 76 runs in that innings, courtesy of 5 sixes and 8 fours. Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera scored his 17-ball half-century against Pakistan in 2015 in Pallekele. Perera scored 68 runs with the help of 2 sixes and 13 fours.

New Zealand’s opener Martin Guptill has also scored a 17-ball half-century against Sri Lanka in 2015 at Christchurch. The Kiwi opener smashed 93 runs with the help of 8 sixes and 9 fours.