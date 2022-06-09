“He definitely wants to coach again”: Ricky Ponting hopeful of Justl signing as Hobart Hurricanes head coach for BBL 12

Ricky Ponting has confirmed that he is in talks with Justin Langer about the head coach role of Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League.

Big Bash League side Hobart Hurricanes named Ricky Ponting as their head of strategy for the next three seasons. The former Australian captain has formally accepted the offer, and he will work with the side in various aspects of the game.

He will be taking part in deciding the new senior coach, assistant coaches and setting up a culture in the team. He will continue doing his commentary stint during BBL and coaching stint with Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

Ricky Ponting hopeful of having Justin Langer with the Hobart Hurricanes

Hobart Hurricanes are in search of a new coach and Ricky Ponting has confirmed that he is in talks with former Australian coach Justin Langer regarding the same. Justin Langer stepped down as the coach of the Australian side after an emphatic Ashes win against England at home.

“He [Langer] definitely wants to coach again,” Ponting said.

“I think he’s got a bit more thinking to do as far as a commitment like this is concerned through the summer, but every chat I’ve had with him so far, he wants to coach again.”

💜 PUNTER’S IN PURPLE 💜 We’re excited to welcome Tasmania’s own Ricky Ponting back to the Hurricanes family 👨‍👦‍👦 Ricky has signed a three-year deal as the Hurricanes’ @BBL Head of Strategy.#TasmaniasTeam pic.twitter.com/oItPuIGGnS — Hobart Hurricanes (@HurricanesBBL) June 9, 2022

Ricky Ponting has said that he has many names on his list, but he has spoken the most with Justin Langer. Ponting insists that nothing is confirmed about the same, but he will stay with the thought of Justin Langer because he has the understanding of what he needs with the Hobart Hurricanes.

Ricky Ponting also said that he wants more people from in or around Tasmania to be with the team. Tim Paine was not offered a contract by Tasmania this season because he has not been available since his sexting scandal. Ponting said that if there is an opportunity, he would definitely wanna bring Tim Paine in the mix as well.

“The idea is to bring as many great Tasmanian people back around the franchise as possible, and I think Tim Paine fits perfectly into that mould,” Ponting said.

“So whenever and if he’s ever ready to walk back and put another purple shirt on, I’m sure lots of Tasmanians, would like to see him involved.”