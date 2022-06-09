Cricket

“He definitely wants to coach again”: Ricky Ponting hopeful of Justl signing as Hobart Hurricanes head coach for BBL 12

Ricky Ponting has confirmed that he is in talks with Justin Langer about the head coach role of Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League.
Rishikesh Sharma

