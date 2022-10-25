Fastest 50 in T20 World Cup: Fastest T20 50 in World Cup history

Marcus Stoinis after winning it against Sri Lanka during the ‘Super 12’ stage at Perth.

Fastest 50 in T20 World Cup: Marcus Stoinis single-handedly made light work of the Sri Lanka total during ‘Super 12’ clash against Sri Lanka.

During the 19th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Perth Stadium, a severe onslaught of the highest order off Marcus Stoinis’ bat, helped Australia register their first win in the tournament, against Sri Lanka by 7 wickets.

En route the target of 158 runs handed by the Sri Lankan batters, Australia had the ‘wickets in hand’ advantage throughout the chase, despite skipper Aaron Finch (31* off 42) struggling to get along with his innings, while also registering the infamous record for the lowest Strike Rate – 73.81, in a T20 World Cup innings (40+ balls).

The Aussies were in a spot of bother post the fall of Glenn Maxwell’s wicket during the 13th Over of the innings, but a scintillating innings from Marcus Stoinis (59* off 18), which comprised 4 Fours and 6 Sixes, punctured the spirits of the Sri Lankan bowlers, as he nailed the chase with 33 deliveries to spare.

Stoinis was pretty severe on Wanindu Hasaranga (3-0-53-0) and Maheesh Theekshana (3-0-23-1) during the 15th Over (19 runs) and the 16th Over (20 runs) respectively, to ultimately make a mockery of the Sri Lankan total.

Fastest 50 in T20 World Cup

Marcus Stoinis thus, in the process also brought up his half-century off mere 17 deliveries, which is a record for the fastest fifty ever by an Australia men’s batter in T20I history.

Moreover, he also became the joint second-fastest men’s batter in T20 World Cup history (in terms of number of balls faced) to smash a half-century, tied alongside Stephan Myburgh, who also reached the milestone after facing 17 deliveries, during the 2014 T20 World Cup versus Ireland.

Fastest T20 50 in World Cup history