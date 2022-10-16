Bellerive Oval Hobart pitch report: Blundstone Arena pitch report for WI vs SCO T20 World Cup 2022 match

Bellerive Oval Hobart pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of Hobart’s Blundstone Arena for T20 World Cup.

Hobart’s Blundstone Arena will be hosting a couple of T20 World Cup games on 17 October, 2022. West Indies will be up against Scotland in the first match, whereas Ireland and Zimbabwe will go head-to-head in the 2nd game of the day.

West Indies recently played a T20I series in Australia, and they are expected to dominate their group. Nicholas Pooran is leading the side, whereas Rovman Powell has been assigned as his deputy. The form of Kyle Mayers has been great, and he would want t continue in this tournament as well.

Scotland will need to punch above their weight in order beat the West Indies. George Munsey is an excellent top-order batter, and captain Richie Berrington will also play a huge role. The pacers of the side play county cricket in England, and they will enjoy the Australian conditions.

Bellerive Oval Hobart pitch report

Hobart’s Blundstone Arena has always been a paradise for the batters, and once again the same nature of the pitch can be expected in the T20 World Cup games as well. This ground is famous for high-scoring encounters, and the record proves it.

A total of 3 T20Is have been played here, and the average 1st innings T20I score has been 182 runs. In the T20 domestics, the average 1st innings score has been 169 runs. A total of 5 BBL games were played here last season, where the average 1st innings score was 171 runs. However, four times the teams batting first won here.

This is a flat track with an even bounce, and there are no visible demons out here for the batters. The batters can trust the bounce on the wicket and can play their shots freely. It is a little cold in Hobart at the moment, and the pacers may get some assist in the initial overs of the game.

The #WestIndies are up and running on a windy, cold day in Hobart with the spin duo preferring to keep their fingers warm & instead have their own strategy meeting #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/Zk1rkmLg3L — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) October 15, 2022

Apart from one mid-wicket boundary, the rest of the ground is relatively smaller in size. The batters can easily clear the boundary ropes, and the outfield is very quick as well. So, we can expect a high-scoring encounter in this game as well.