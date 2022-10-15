T20 World Cup champion list: ICC T20 World Cup winners list all seasons

T20 World Cup champion list: The SportsRush brings you the list of all the winners of ICC T20 World Cup history.

The 8th edition of the T20 World Cup is set to start in Australia from 16 October 2022. Australia was originally set to host the tournament in 2020, but due to the Covid pandemic, they are finally hosting it this time around. Australia will be hosting a T20 World Cup for the very first time

Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Hobart, Brisbane and Geelong are the seven venues that will host the tournament. The craze about the tournament is crazy, and it has been confirmed that the first Super-12 match between Australia and New Zealand at the SCG is already sold out.

Australia are the defending champions, and they will face firm competition from the English side this time around. New Zealand have always performed well in ICC tournaments, and the Indian team will always be in contention. This World Cup can be an interesting one to watch out for.

T20 World Cup champion list

Team India won the inaugural edition of the World Cup in South Africa by beating their arch-rivals Pakistan in the final of the tournament. MS Dhoni was made the new captain of the side, and he won the silverware in his first tournament only.

The 2nd edition of the tournament was played in 2009 in England and Pakistan managed to overcome the defeat of the 2007 campaign, and they defeated Sri Lanka in the final to win the trophy. Pakistan’s pacer Umar Gul was the highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

England won their first-ever world-cup title in 2010, where they defeated their Ashes rivals Australia in the final. English batter Kevin Pietersen played a huge part in England’s success, where he was named the player of the tournament.

West Indies is the only team to win the tournament more than once. In 2012, they defeated Sri Lanka to win the title in Sri Lanka’s own backyard, whereas they won the tournament again in 2016 by defeating England in the Final. They have been the most successful team of the T20 World Cup.

After losing so many World Cup finals, Sri Lanka finally tasted success in 2014, when they defeated India in the final to win the tournament. The tournament was played in Bangladesh.

Australia won the tournament last year in UAE, and it was their first title in the ICC T20 World Cups. Mitchell Marsh was named the player of the match in the final, whereas David Warner was the player of the tournament.