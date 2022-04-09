Fastest century in IPL: Fastest 100 in IPL history full list

Fastest century in IPL: The SportsRush brings you the list of top-10 fastest hundred of the Indian Premier League.

IPL 2022 is up and running, and we have seen some close games in the tournament so far. Jos Buttler has scored the only century of the tournament so far. He smashed his century against Mumbai Indians in just 68 balls. Although, this century is not even in the top-10 of the fastest IPL hundreds.

On 24 April 2013, Chris Gayle broke all sorts of records in T20 cricket. He smashed 175* against Pune Warriors at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. This is still the highest score in the history of T20 cricket. He smashed his century in just 30 balls, the fastest in the history of T20 cricket. Gayle smashed a record 17 sixes during the process.

Yusuf Pathan was a different beast in Rajasthan Royals. In 2010, he smashed his century against Mumbai Indians in just 37 balls (fastest then) a the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. He smashed eight sixes and nine fours in the afternoon game.

In 2013, David Miller was at his very best against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He smashed his century in just 38 balls to earn Punjab a win in an unexpected manner. Miller smashed seven sixes and eight fours to register a famous win for the Punjab side.

Adam Gilchrist and AB de Villiers are two other names in the list of top-5 fastest centuries in the IPL. Aussie batter Adam Gilchrist scored his hundred in just 42 balls against Mumbai Indians in 2008, whereas AB de Villiers took 43 balls against Gujarat Lions in 2016.

#OnThisDay 2013 – @henrygayle hits a 66 ball 175, the highest T20 score ever, in the IPL, including 17 sixes! pic.twitter.com/023S2BRCfF — ICC (@ICC) April 23, 2016

Fastest 100 in IPL history full list