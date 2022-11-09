HomeSearch

“Feels like we are playing at home”: Babar Azam thanks today match crowd attendance at SCG for supporting Pakistan wholeheartedly

Dixit Bhargav
|Wed Nov 09 2022

Pakistan received immense support from the spectators tonight. Photo Courtesy: Shadab Khan Twitter

Pakistan have put on display a remarkable turnaround in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on the back of qualifying for the final from a position where they appeared to be set for elimination after the Super 12 round itself.

A performance which will be remembered for ages, Pakistan will now face the winner of India vs England second semi-final in the final match to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

A 7-wicket victory over New Zealand in Sydney tonight did comprise of classic shock moments in a Pakistani run-chase but the same weren’t terrifying to the extent of affecting the outcome of the match.

All in all, a match-winning 105-run opening partnership between wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan (57) and Babar Azam (53) laid a solid foundation for the team to seal a 153-run chase. Rizwan’s 23rd and Azam 30th T20I half-century also saw them becoming the first-ever opening pair to put together three 100-run stands in the history of T20 World Cups.

Pakistan, who also defied the bat-first-and-win strategy at this venue, were able to do so primarily because of their bowlers reducing the Black Caps to 152/4 in 20 overs. Speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi (2) and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz (1) were the only two bowlers among the wickets on Wednesday but an all-round disciplined bowling effort surely helped their case.

Speaking during the post-match presentation ceremony, Azam acknowledged the electrifying atmosphere created by the spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground. With Pakistani fans comfortably outnumbering the Kiwi fans, there was immense support for Azam and his team from the stands.

“Thanks to the crowd. Feels like we are playing at home,” Azam told the broadcaster after the match. Although the venue is yet to reveal the official attendance for this match, it is estimated to be in vicinity of 36,000.

In what was their best powerplay of the tournament, Pakistan scored 53 runs without losing a wicket. Azam, 28, also revealed that it was their ploy to go hard in the fielding restriction overs before one out of himself or Rizwan would try to play till the end.

