Sydney Cricket Stadium capacity: Sydney Cricket Ground capacity for spectator seating in international matches

The SCG will host its seventh match of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia on Wednesday.

Until Sunday afternoon at the Adelaide Oval last Sunday, it looked like India might be the only Asian team to qualify for the semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

However, with the Netherlands pulling off perhaps their biggest victory in international Cricket by defeating South Africa, Pakistan were in with an entire door of opportunity with the Proteas crashing out of the tournament.

Along expected lines, they defeated Bangladesh in their final ‘Super 12’ contest by 5 wickets, to sail through to the semi-final in the most dramatic of fashions.

They will now face New Zealand during the first semi-final of the tournament, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on November 9 (today).

ALSO READ: NZ vs PAK head to head in T20 history

Despite New Zealand looking like a side with fewer loopholes as compared to Pakistan, the latter might well be confident of the fact that they had defeated the Kiwis in the New Zealand T20I tri-series final last month.

Sydney Cricket Stadium capacity

Apart from hosting Cricket matches, this ground in the city of Sydney has also hosted other sports in Australian rules football, association football, rugby league, rugby union matches and motor racing.

As per reports, the stadium has a seating capacity of around 48,000 people, and is the 9th largest Cricket Stadium in terms of seating capacity.

This Oval shaped ground has pretty long straight boundaries, with the overall dimensions being 170m × 128m.

Owned by the Government of New South Wales. the SCG has hosted a total of six matches in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 so far, including the ‘Super 12’ stage opening match between New Zealand and Australia, which the former had won by 89 runs.

Teams batting first have won five of the six matches here in the World Cup 2022 so far, with both the scores of 200 runs or above being posted at this very venue itself.