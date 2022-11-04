First hat trick in T20 World Cup: T20 World Cup hat trick list

Ireland’s pacer Joshua Little became the 6th bowler in history to take a hat-trick in the ICC T20 World Cup against New Zealand. This is the 2nd hat trick in this edition of the tournament. The first hat trick in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup was taken by Brett Lee against Bangladesh in 2007.

Ireland were up against New Zealand in the Super-12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. In the 19th over of New Zealand’s innings, Little took the valuable wickets of Kane Williamson, James Neesham and Mitchell Santner on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th ball of the over.

UAE’s Karthik Meiyappan was the first bowler to take a hat-trick in this T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka in Geelong. Let’s have a look at the bowlers who have taken a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup history.

First hat trick in T20 World Cup

Australian pacer Brett Lee was the first pacer to take a hat-trick in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup, and it came in the very first season of the tournament only. The Australians were playing against Bangladesh at the Newlands in Cape Town, and Lee secured his hat trick in the 17th over of Bangladesh’s innings.

Lee took the wickets of Shakib-Al-Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza and Alok Kapali in the over and became the very first player in history to take a hat-trick in both T20I and ODI format. It is quite interesting that the next hat trick in the T20 World Cup came after 14 years in 2021 T20 World Cup.

The bowlers had their say in the T20 World Cup 2021, and a total of 3 hat-tricks were taken in the tournament by Curtis Campher, Wanindu Hasarang and Kagiso Rabada. In this edition of the T20 World Cup, a couple of hat-tricks have been taken so far by Karthik Meiyappan and Joshua Little.

T20 World Cup hat trick list