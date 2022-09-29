“First of many I hope for you bud”: Dale Steyn hopes Arshdeep Singh wins more Man of the Match awards for India

Dale Steyn hopes Arshdeep Singh: The former South Indian fast bowler wishes best for the rookie Indian fast bowler.

Playing only his 12th T20I, India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh bagged a maiden Player of the Match award in the recently concluded first India vs South Africa T20I in Thiruvananthapuram last night.

Having opened the bowling with Deepak Chahar, Singh picked bowling figures of 4-0-32-3 to emerge as the pick of the Indian bowlers on a Greenfield International Stadium pitch which was highly supportive of bowlers.

Singh, who bowled his quota of 24 balls yesterday, was declared the Player of the Match for his performance in the first six balls. Known more for his death-over skills than his skills with a new ball, Singh put on display a lesser known aspect of his bowling to add another dimension to his arsenal.

While South Africa wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock played on a Singh delivery to his stumps, two more left-handed batters namely Rilee Rossouw and David Miller were dismissed in the same over. Singh, who managed to induce the outside edge of Rossouw’s bat, bowled a brilliant in-swinging delivery to castle Miller’s stumps.

Dale Steyn hopes Arshdeep Singh wins more Man of the Match awards for India

Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn took to social media platform Twitter to wish well for Singh. In his tweet, Steyn said that he wishes more such awards for Singh in the future.

This is awesome!

First of many I hope for you bud! https://t.co/KYAuzWkW6y — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) September 29, 2022

With India losing out on the services of fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, the onus has increased all the more on Singh as one of India’s designated death-overs specialists. Going to play international cricket in Australia for the first time, Singh has a golden chance of proving his mettle during the course of a world event.