98 not out in ODI history: Is Shubman Gill the first Indian batsman to remain unbeaten on 98 in an ODI?

98 not out in ODI history: The Indian opening batter missed out on his first international century at Queen’s Park Oval today.

During the third ODI of India’s tour of West Indies 2022 in Port of Spain, India opening batter Shubman Gill missed out on a maiden international century but managed to register a fantastic series nonetheless.

Making a comeback in this format after more than 18 months without playing a List A match in this period before the start of this series, it would be fair to conclude that Gill has now justified a debatable selection ahead of in-form batter Ruturaj Gaikwad after scoring 205 runs at an average and strike rate of 102.50 and 102.50 respectively.

Gill, who shared a 113-run opening stand with captain Shikhar Dhawan (58), was off the mark by cutting a short and wide Jayden Seales delivery for a boundary in the second over. In what was only his third delivery of the innings, Gill scored only one more boundary in the first powerplay.

First signs of attack from Gill’s bat came in the 15th over when he stepped down the track against spinner Hayden Walsh to hit a mammoth six over long-on. Another four off Walsh was followed by Gill running a single off Seales in the 22nd over to complete his second half-century of the series.

Resuming positively after the first rain break, Gill hit a six off Walsh and two boundaries off Seales in the first two overs respectively. Been in supreme nick throughout this three-match series, Gill was only two runs short of the three-figure mark when the second rain interruption brought the Indian innings to a sudden end.

With the 22-year old batter scoring 98* (98) with the help of seven fours and two sixes, Gill ended up becoming the 17th batter to remain unbeaten on this score in this format. Readers must note that the only other Indian cricketer in this list is former all-rounder and a mentor-figure to Gill in Yuvraj Singh.

