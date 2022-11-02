Freddie Flintoff net worth: Andrew Flintoff net worth and list of endorsements

Former English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff was one of the most celebrated cricketers of English cricket. Apart from his on-the-field heroics, the all-rounder was famous for his attitude and actions off the field as well. That’s why, despite retiring from the game a long ago, he is still one of the talked-about cricketers and has a good amount of net worth.

Flintoff made his international debut in 1998 in a test match against South Africa in Nottingham. He represented England in 79 tests, where he scored 3845 runs with the help of 26 half-centuries and 5 centuries, whereas he also had 226 wickets under his belt. Flintoff also flourished in white-ball cricket as well.

Flintoff was a talkative guy on the field as well, and he had quite a few arguments with different individuals throughout his career. The famous spell of Flintoff against Jacques Kallis is still unforgotten. When Yuvraj Singh smashed 6 sixes in the 2007 World Cup, it was Flintoff only who ignited him.

Freddie Flintoff net worth

Andrew Flintoff retired from professional cricket in 2015, but he has always been in the limelight. After retiring from cricket, he has been a regular figure in the presentation team of various sports channels. During his playing days, he was amongst the top earners in the English team with his central contract.

In IPL 2009, Chennai Super Kings bought Andrew Flintoff for a record price of $1.55 M, which made him the highest earner in the history of the competition at that time along with Kevin Pietersen. He has worked with multiple brands as well, and according to celebritynetworth.com, the net worth of Flintoff in 2022 is around $20 M.

Apart from cricket, Flintoff fought one professional fight as well in November 2012, which he won and got a lot of media attention. He earned a good amount of money from it as well. Flintoff also owns a mansion in Vale which is valued at around £6 million.

Flintoff is currently working with BBC, and his short web series “Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams” was released in July this year on BBC. He was recently announced as the brand ambassador of outdoor clothing retailer Regatta, and he uploaded a video as well on Twitter.

Flintoff is also a Pume athlete and is one of their brand ambassadors. He has also endorsed brands like William Hill (Betting Brand), N Brown (Online Shopping Group), Sure (Unilever’s deodorant brand), etc.