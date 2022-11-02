How Lalit Modi fixed Andrew Flintoff’s $1.55 M move to Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2009

Chennai Super Kings went in the IPL 2009 auction with the highest purse, and they bought England’s Andrew Flintoff for US$1.55 M, which made him the highest earner in the history of the IPL along with Kevin Pietersen, who was bought by RCB. However, it was said that Lalit Modi rigged Flintoff’s move to Chennai.

English players did not play in the inaugural edition of the IPL, and Andrew Flintoff & Kevin Pietersen gave their names in the auction despite getting a lot of backlash from England. Both of them were star players, and deservedly got a huge sum based on their reputations.

ALSO READ: Kevin Pietersen on getting a huge sum in IPL 2009 auction

However, both of them failed to impress in their inaugural season. When it was revealed that it was Lalit Modi who helped Chennai Super Kings to buy Andrew Flintoff made a lot of controversies as it included a lot of big names. Modi was later sacked as the commissioner due to corruption charges.

Lalit Modi fixed Andrew Flintoff’s $1.55 M move to Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2009

English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff became the most expensive player in IPL history along with his fellow countryman Kevin Pietersen in IPL 2009 auction. CSK bought Flintoff for a staggering price of US$ 1.5 M in the auction. However, it was later revealed that the move was fixed by Lalit Modi, then IPL commissioner.

Indian news channel CNN-IBN reported that Lalit Modi convinced Rajasthan Royals so that Chennai Super Kings can easily buy Andrew Flintoff as all the other teams did not have the budget to buy the all-rounder. An Email was also leaked between Lalit Modi and N Srinivasan (CSK owner) about how he made the way clear for Chennai Super Kings.

“What a nightmare to convince them not to terminate Tanveer [the Pakistan player Sohail Tanvir] and also not to take Flintoff. Warne went off the handle. But have managed it by using stick and carrot strategy. Thus they have $1.875million only. Much love Lalit.” Srinivasan replied: “Thanks. You are most sweet. Srini.”

However, N Srinivasan denied any such claims and said that they bought the English all-rounder because they had the maximum budget. He said they did not need any kind of help to buy the English all-rounder.

“Chennai Super Kings is the only team which had the full $2m purse,” N Srinivasan said.

“Everybody else had less. So we didn’t need anybody’s favours to buy Flintoff. He [Modi] could have sent an unsolicited mail to everybody.”

Although, the move did not pay Chennai Super Kings well as Flintoff managed to play just three games before getting injured in the 2009 season. He also pulled out of IPL 2010.