Gaddafi Stadium Lahore online ticket booking: Are tickets for Pakistan vs England Lahore T20Is available?

Gaddafi Stadium Lahore online ticket booking: The SportsRush brings you the online ticket process of the Lahore leg of the series.

After the Karachi leg of the 7-match T20I series between England and Pakistan, the series now shifts to Lahore. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium is set to host the last three games of the series. The series is brilliantly poised at 1-1, and the remaining games promise to be thrilling.

The batters have dominated in the series so far, and we have seen some high-scoring encounters in the series. England’s Harry Brook and Ben Duckett have emerged as the new match-winners of the side, whereas Alex Hales also made a brilliant return to the setup.

For Pakistan, the opening combo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will again play a huge part for Pakistan in the Lahore leg. The middle-order of the side is a thing of worry. Haris Rauf has been brilliant with the ball for the side in the series so far.

Gaddafi Stadium Lahore online ticket booking

It is brilliant for the cricket fans in Pakistan that cricket is returning to the country in full flow and some big nations are now touring them. Australia came to the country earlier this year and now England is playing a 7-match T20I series. The action now shifts to Lahore, and they have some of the most passionate cricket fans in the country.

ALSO READ: Ticket prices of Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium

Lahore will host the last three T20Is of the series, and there is a huge craze in fans of the same, and finding the tickets for games is a very tough task. The ticket prices in Lahore start from PKR 250, and it goes to PKR 3000. To book the tickets for the same, the users can click here and go to the website directly.

However, it is to be noted that the ground is absolutely full for the 6th and 7th T20I, and there are no tickets available for the same. Although, a few tickets for the 5th T20I on Wednesday are still available. The VIP tickets i.e. PKR 3000 tickets for the Imran Khan VIP enclosure are available for the match.